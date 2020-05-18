PCSD seeks missing vulnerable adult last seen on northwest side

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department is on the lookout for a vulnerable adult after he was reported missing from the northwest side Monday.

According to PCSD, 60-year-old Martin Valenzuela was last seen at around 12 p.m. traveling in the area of 7000 block of North Antonietta Drive near Oracle and Ina roads.

PCSD described Valenzuela as a man with brown eyes and black hair. He was said to be six feet, two inches tall and weigh 220 pounds.

He was reported to last be wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.

Officials said the missing man is non-verbal.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911.