Individual treated for 2nd-degree burns sustained in midtown cigarette fire

Tucson Fire department
Tucson Fire Department

TUCSON - A person is being treated for second-degree burns after a fire broke out in midtown Monday afternoon.

According to Tucson Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to the 3400 block of South Adams Street before 3:44 p.m. Monday after a fire broke out after a gas can was accidentally knocked over onto a lit cigarette.

TFD said the resident thought the cigarette was put out before knocking over the can filled with gas.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

