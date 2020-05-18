Individual treated for 2nd-degree burns sustained in midtown cigarette fire

TUCSON - A person is being treated for second-degree burns after a fire broke out in midtown Monday afternoon.

According to Tucson Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to the 3400 block of South Adams Street before 3:44 p.m. Monday after a fire broke out after a gas can was accidentally knocked over onto a lit cigarette.

TFD said the resident thought the cigarette was put out before knocking over the can filled with gas.

The fire has since been extinguished.