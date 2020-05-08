 Skip to Content

Woman arrested for 1st-degree murder, robbery in connection midtown homicide

TUCSON - A woman was taken into custody Thursday in connection to the murder of Angel Essono, who was found dead Tuesday at a midtown apartment complex.

On Tuesday, Tucson Police Department found a deceased Essono with obvious signs of trauma after the officers conducted a welfare check at the 34-year-old's apartment, located at 3003 N. Alvernon Way.

After further investigation, TPD identified 36-year-old Jessica Siegfried as a potential suspect.

The officers arrested Siegfried at a home in the 2400 block of North Oracle Road and conducted a search warrant at place of residence.

Police said after the responding officers reportedly recovered evidence that indicated that Siegried was at the scene of the homicide, she was booked into Pima County Jail for robbery and first-degree murder.

