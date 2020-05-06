Child rescued after experiencing breathing issues while hiking in Sabino Canyon

TUCSON - A child was rescued by emergency crews after the young individual experienced breathing issues while hiking in Sabino Canyon Wednesday.

According to officials, Pima County Sheriff's Department received a report of a juvenile who complained of difficult breathing while hiking to Seven Falls Wednesday.

PCSD said helicopter Sheriff 1, Search and Rescue deputies and Southern Arizona Rescue Association crews were dispatched in reference to the report.

The child was transported to the hospital in connection to the incidnet.

The severity of the juvenile's injuries have not yet been released.

News 4 Tucson meteorologist Shea Sorenson projected a high of 105 degrees for Wednesday. The previous record high for this day in Tucson was set back in 1989 at 104 degrees.