Fire crews respond to report of truck engulfed in flames in midtown

TUCSON - An investigation is underway after a vehicle fire in midtown was extinguished Monday afternoon.

According to fire officials, crews responded to the scene after multiple callers reported a "small explosion" in the area of First Avenue and Fort Lowell Road at around 1:11 p.m. Monday.

When crews arrived at the scene, a pickup truck was reportedly engulfed in flames within 10 feet of a structure. The fire was controlled at around 1:20 p.m.

TRUCK FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire quickly extinguished a pickup truck fire near First Avenue and Fort Lowell this afternoon. Call came in at 1:11, crews had it under control by 1:20. Nice work Engine 8!! Fire investigator 🕵️‍♂️ is on scene #TFD #truckfire #firefighter pic.twitter.com/28DwePPTx3 — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) April 27, 2020

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

A fire investigator is currently at the scene of the incident.