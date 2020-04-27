 Skip to Content

Fire crews respond to report of truck engulfed in flames in midtown

TUCSON - An investigation is underway after a vehicle fire in midtown was extinguished Monday afternoon.

According to fire officials, crews responded to the scene after multiple callers reported a "small explosion" in the area of First Avenue and Fort Lowell Road at around 1:11 p.m. Monday.

When crews arrived at the scene, a pickup truck was reportedly engulfed in flames within 10 feet of a structure. The fire was controlled at around 1:20 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

A fire investigator is currently at the scene of the incident.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

