Fire crews respond to report of truck engulfed in flames in midtown

Fire crews respond to report of truck engulfed in flames in midtownNew
TUCSON - An investigation is underway after a vehicle fire in midtown was extinguished Monday afternoon.
According to fire officials, crews responded to the scene after multiple callers reported a "small explosion" in the area of First Avenue and Fort Lowell Road at around 1:11 p.m. Monday.
When crews arrived at the scene, a pickup truck was reportedly engulfed in flames within 10 feet of a structure. The fire was controlled at around 1:20 p.m.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
A fire investigator is currently at the scene of the incident.