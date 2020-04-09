Cochise County employee dies after injured while working on road maintenance vehicle

DOUGLAS, Ariz. - A Cochise County employee died Tuesday evening after he was injured while working on a road maintenance vehicle the day prior.

According to Cochise County, 60-year-old Raul Perez was flown to a hospital in Tucson Monday afternoon after he was injured in an incident at the County Road Yard. Officials say the equipment operator with the Public Works Department succumbed to those injuries the following evening.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Raul. He was a dedicated employee who had been with the County for more than 20 years,” said Public Works Director Marty Haverty. “Our thoughts are with his family and colleagues.”

Arizona Division of Occupational Health and Safety officials have been informed about the incident.

An investigation into the case is on-going.