Victim of Rita Ranch fatal shooting at Fry’s parking lot identified

TUCSON - The victim of Tuesday's fatal shooting in Rita Ranch was identified by Tucson Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

According to TPD, 18-year-old Tyler Thomas was found unresponsive with obvious signs of gunshot trauma at around 4:30 p.m. at the parking lot located at 8140 S. Houghton Rd. near Rita Road.

Thomas was pronounced deceased shortly after Tucson Fire Department paramedics attempted to treat the 18-year-old.

After further investigation, TPD determined that Thomas was allegedly shot after he was involved in a feud.

Police said two groups who were acquainted with one another met up in the parking lot. After the groups entered a vehicle together, a struggle reportedly ensued resulting in shots fired.

TPD said that Thomas was shot multiple times.

Another individual was reportedly shot in the altercation. However, this individual injuries were minor and did not require transportation to a hospital.

Police said at least one person from each group was armed with a firearm.

While multiple people were initially detained in connection to the incident, no charges or arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.