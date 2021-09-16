TPD working suspicious items report on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - An explosive ordnance disposal team has been dispatched to the south side after Tucson Police Department received a report about suspicious items in the area Thursday afternoon.

According to TPD, the suspicious items were found near 175 W. Valencia Rd. near 12th Avenue.

While there are no road closures at this time, TPD said the entrance of 175 W. Valencia Rd. will be shut down until the department can deem the area safe.

Details are limited at this time.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

