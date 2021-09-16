EOD deems south side suspicious item safe

TUCSON (KVOA) - An explosive ordnance disposal team was dispatched to the south side after Tucson Police Department received a report about suspicious items in the area Thursday afternoon.

According to TPD, officers from the southside division had been searching for a wanted person on an arrest warrant.

After taking the person into custody, officers were alerted of a suspicious item which was later found near 175 W. Valencia Rd. near 12th Avenue.

While there were no road closures at this time, TPD said the entrance of 175 W. Valencia Rd. was shut down for several hours.

Reports explained that the EOD unit rendered the item safe and has since reopened the area.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.