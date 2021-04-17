Skip to Content

TPD asking for help identifying driver involved in hit-and-run that injured 2-year-old

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department have released a statement asking for the publics help in finding the driver involved in a hit-and-run that has left a 2-year-old with critical injuries.

The statement reads, "The Tucson Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in locating the driver and vehicle that struck a 2-year-old at approximately 6:28 p.m. Friday, April 16th.  

The child was being pushed in a stroller by a family member while the mother, who is 6 months pregnant, was walking along side with them.  The child is in critical condition at a local hospital and the mother sustained minor injuries. 

The family was crossing W. Irvington Road in a pedestrian crosswalk at S. 9th Avenue.  The vehicle that left the scene was described as a Silver or Gray 2000’s Ford, F150.  Anyone who might have information regarding this collision is urged to please contact 911 or 88-Crime."

