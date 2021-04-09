One dead, one rescued after missing Tucsonans located on steep ledge in Death Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of the missing Tucsonans found trapped on a steep ledge in Death Valley Thursday has died, according to new released shared Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, Inyo County Sheriff's Office located 32-year-old Alexander Lofgren and 27-year-old Emily Henkel in a very remote area of Death Valley National Park on a very steep ledge through aerial reconnaissance after they reportedly did not return home from a camping trip in the national park. The two were expected to return to Tucson on Sunday.

Despite located the two Thursday evening, Inyo County Search and Rescue crews were only able to make contact with the missing campers at around 11:40 a.m. due to the extreme location.

According to ICSO, Henkel was the only campers found alive when the crews arrived. She was immediately flown out of the area for medical treatment.

“This has been a tremendously difficult operation in a very unforgiving geographic area of Inyo County, I sincerely hope for healing and recovery for all involved,” stated Inyo County Sheriff Jeff Hollowell.

Officials say an investigation will be held to determine the cause and manner of Logren's death. The 32-year-old's body has since been transferred to the Inyo County Coroner.

ICSO said Thursday they were able to find the couple after they found their abandoned vehicle with a note that read "Two flat tires, headed to Mormon Point, have three days’ worth of water.”