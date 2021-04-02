Car rams Capitol barricade, injuring 2 cops; suspect shot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A car has rammed a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, injuring two Capitol Police officers and leading to a suspect being shot.

That's according to two law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity as the event was unfolding.

US Capitol on lockdown after report of gunfire nearby LIVE: US Capitol on lockdown after report of gunfire nearby

Capitol Police say the incident happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings