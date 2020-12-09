Bob Shelton’s Old Tucson collection to be featured at Trail Dust Town’s new museum

TUCSON (KVOA) - To help fill the hole left after the closure of Old Tucson Studios, Trail Dust Town announced Wednesday that it will open a new museum that will celebrate Arizona's rich film history.

Back on Sept. 8, Old Tucson Studios announced that it has closed indefinitely due to the impact of COVID-19. After countless people shared their memories and love for the local attraction, Trail Dust Town officials decided to try to keep the passion for cowboys alive by opening a new museum at the Old Pueblo's other western attraction, located at 6541 E Tanque Verde Rd. near Kolb Road.

With its grand opening scheduled in Fall 2021, the museum will feature the Bob Shelton collection that was previously displayed at Old Tucson Studios.

The museum also plans to incorporate several virtual reality aspects, geared to transport patrons to the wild west.

A soft-opening is also planned for next summer.

For more details, visit traildusttown.com.