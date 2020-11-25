Two Arizona girls missing from uncle’s home since Sunday

PHOENIX (KPNX) - Police are asking for help in finding two girls who went missing from their uncle's house in Fort Defiance, Ariz. Sunday.

Jayda John, 7, and Jaylee Spencer, 14, were at their uncle's house with their mother's permission over the weekend.

On Sunday, Nov. 22, the girls' uncle left his girlfriend, Kristy Marie Pinal, Pinal's 3-month-old child, John and Spencer to run an errand. When he returned, Pinal, the baby and the girls were gone. The uncle's other car was also missing.

Pinal contacted the girl's mother and said they were with Pinal's parents in Whiteriver, Ariz. and they would be returning that night. They did not return.

John and Spencer were reported missing Monday.

The Navajo Police Department is working with law enforcement in Whiteriver, Ariz.

John is 4-feet tall. She weighs about 50 pounds. She and has black hair and brown eyes.

Spencer is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Spencer has a skin condition on both her right and left arms.

Pinal is 29 years old. She is 5-feet-2-inches tall with brown eyes and black hair and weighs 120 pounds. She is believed to be driving a 1998 green Saturn Sl1 four-door sedan with license plate BLE8163.

If you have information about John, Spencer or Pinal or have seen them, call 928-871-6111.