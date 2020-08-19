TUSD elementary school closes after seeing positive COVID-19 cases

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson Unified School District elementary school has been shut down after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Back on Aug. 10, TUSD officially started its school year remotely. Seven days later, the district reopened its campuses at some capacity in compliance with Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order that orders Arizona schools to reopen physically to provide at-risk students a space to learn.

RELATED: Some TUSD employees fearful to go back to school

Pima County Schools officials said TUSD could have lost "between $10 million to $20 million" in funding if the district decided to not comply with the governor's executive order.

On Wednesday, the district reported that two of staff members at Tolson Elementary School tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Monday.

While no students were reportedly on campus at the time of the exposure, TUSD said there are six of its employees are on a 14-day quarantine after they were potentially exposed to the virus.

TUSD said Tolson Elementary has been disinfected after the district followed all Center of Disease Control and Pima County Health Department protocols related to the virus.

The district said the school will remain tentatively closed until Sept. 1, in accordance to its EB-E2-T regulation.

According to TUSD, all the students at the elementary school opted for remote learning.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.