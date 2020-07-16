 Skip to Content

Gov. Ducey extends executive order that protects renters from evictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated
Last updated today at 4:22 pm
4:21 pm Breaking News, Breaking News Emails, Coronavirus Coverage, Local News, News, Top Stories

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey shared Thursday that he will extend his executive order that calls for landlords to delay evictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic to Oct. 31.

Back on March 24, Ducey made an executive order after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced March 18 that it would be suspending evictions and foreclosures at this time.

That original order was set to expire after 120 days - July 25.

Under the extended order, the governor said he made decision was made to help provide "continued protections for renders who are facing economic hardship as a result of COVID-19.

In addition, the governor shared that Arizona will allocate $650,000 to community agencies to help with their rental assistance staff needs.

Thursday morning, Arizona reported 3,259 new coronavirus cases and 58 more deaths. That brought the state's overall total to 134,613 cases and 2,492 known deaths related to the virus.

The complete press conference is listed below.

Ducey, other state officials to provide COVID-19 update Thursday UPDATED

WATCH LIVE: Arizona Governor Doug Ducey holds a news conference as COVID-19 cases grow to 134,613 in Arizona. https://bit.ly/2CktuFV

Posted by News 4 Tucson - KVOA on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film