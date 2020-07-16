Gov. Ducey extends executive order that protects renters from evictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey shared Thursday that he will extend his executive order that calls for landlords to delay evictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic to Oct. 31.

Back on March 24, Ducey made an executive order after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced March 18 that it would be suspending evictions and foreclosures at this time.

That original order was set to expire after 120 days - July 25.

Under the extended order, the governor said he made decision was made to help provide "continued protections for renders who are facing economic hardship as a result of COVID-19.

In addition, the governor shared that Arizona will allocate $650,000 to community agencies to help with their rental assistance staff needs.

Thursday morning, Arizona reported 3,259 new coronavirus cases and 58 more deaths. That brought the state's overall total to 134,613 cases and 2,492 known deaths related to the virus.

The complete press conference is listed below.