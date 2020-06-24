TPD seeks information after 16-year-old dies from gunshot wounds

TUCSON - A homicide investigation is underway after a 16-year-old died from gunshot wounds on Tuesday.

According to Tucson Police Department, midtown division officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at Tucson Medical Center at around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say a friend reportedly dropped off 16-year-old Jaden Pillors at the medical facility. Pillors succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving.

After further investigation, TPD has contacted the friend of the victim, who was identified as an adult. At this time, TPD is still trying to determine a location of the incident and identify the parties involved in the potential homicide.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

TPD is asking anyone with information about the victim, who he was with Monday evening or early Tuesday morning or any other details surrounding the case to call 88-CRIME.