3,000 affected by water main break in the Foothills

TUCSON - Thousands of Foothills residents may be experiencing issues with their water services after a water main break was reported in the area Monday afternoon.

According to Tucson Water, a water line broke in the Foothills causing disruption to service in the boundaries in the northwest corner of the Foothills - Oracle Road, River Road, Swan Road and Ina Road.

Authorities said about 3,000 Tucson Water customers may be impacted by the water line break.

Tucson Water crews are currently in the area working on repairs.

An estimated timetable for when the repairs will be completed has not yet been released.

For more information, visit tucsonaz.gov.

