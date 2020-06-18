Two arrested in fatal stabbing on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON - Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday on Tucson's west side.

At around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Tucson Police Department discovered 36-year-old Eugene Rios and an adult female with obvious signs of sharp force trauma in the desert area in reference to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 1900 block of West Calle Campana De Plata.

According to TPD, Rios pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim, however, was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman later identified as 33-year-old Patricia Salcido was detained after she was spotted in the desert area.

TPD later took 40-year-old Damon Lewis in custody near the 1700 block of West Dragoon after tracking a vehicle that reportedly left the scene at a high-rate of speed when the officers arrived at the initial scene.

The two were later charged in connection to Rios' death after detectives conducted numerous interviews and collected evidence related to the incident.

Salcido and Lewis were both booked on separate charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

TPD said there may be other invidiuals who were at the scene of crime at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.