 Skip to Content

PCSD: Vulnerable 87-year-old reported missing from Green Valley area

4:54 pm Breaking News, Breaking News Emails, Local News, News, Top Stories
missing
Pima County Sheriff's Department
John Miskell

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department is on the lookout for a vulnerable 87-year-old after he was reported missing from the Green Valley area Thursday morning.

According to PCSD, John Miskell was last seen traveling in a light blue 2013 Toyota Prius with Arizona license plate AZK0088 in an unknown direction near the 2800 block of South Camino Ortega near Circulo De Las Lomas and Casino Del Sol at around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Miskell was described as a 87-year-old man who is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was said to have gray hair and brown eyes.

PCSD said Miskell was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film