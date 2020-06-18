PCSD: Vulnerable 87-year-old reported missing from Green Valley area

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department is on the lookout for a vulnerable 87-year-old after he was reported missing from the Green Valley area Thursday morning.

According to PCSD, John Miskell was last seen traveling in a light blue 2013 Toyota Prius with Arizona license plate AZK0088 in an unknown direction near the 2800 block of South Camino Ortega near Circulo De Las Lomas and Casino Del Sol at around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Miskell was described as a 87-year-old man who is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was said to have gray hair and brown eyes.

PCSD said Miskell was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911.