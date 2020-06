TUCSON - Tucson Fire Department crews are battling a fire at a residence after the blaze ignited on the south side Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tucson Fire Department, emergency crews were dispatched to the 700 block of West Hatfield Street near 12th Avenue and Valencia Road Wednesday afternoon.

Details about the fire are limited at this time

#TucsonFire is working a house fire in the 700 block of W. Hatfield Street. Avoid the area #TFD pic.twitter.com/lj9wFPlLgf — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 17, 2020

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

