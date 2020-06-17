Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON - Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb announced Wednesday he is recovering from COVID-19 after he was recently diagnosed with the virus.

Lamb said he has not shown any symptoms of COVID-19 and believes he is asymptomatic.

The Pinal County sheriff said he believes he contracted the disease during a campaign event on Saturday.

Lamb is currently recovering from the illness and will be under a self-quarantine for the next 14 days.

There are currently 1,793 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pinal County. Of those, 47 have died.

For the latest information about the COVID-19 virus in community, visit adhs.gov.