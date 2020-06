TUCSON - Firefighting crews have been dispatched to the northwest side after a brush fire ignited in the area Tuesday evening.

According to Northwest Fire District, the blaze is currently burning in the Rillito Wash near River Road.

Residents are advised to avoid the area and may see smoke.

Northwest Fire units are currently working a brush fire in the Rillito wash, River rd. Expect smoke in the area, and be cognizant of responders working in the area. @NorthwestFire pic.twitter.com/VagjEjIUlk — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) June 17, 2020

