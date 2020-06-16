 Skip to Content

Apartment fire under control after igniting near Alvernon Way, Golf Links Road

TUCSON - Fire crews have been dispatched to an apartment complex near Alvernon Way and Golf Links Road after a fire ignited in the area Tuesday afternoon.

According to Tucson Fire Department, firefighters received a report about an incident at an apartment near the 4100 block of East 29th Street.

When crews arrived at the scene, a fire was reportedly burning the balcony of a second-story apartment. TFD said the roof of the complex was also damaged in the incident.

Fire investigators are currently determining the cause of the fire.

Details are limited at this time.

