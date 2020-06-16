Apartment fire under control after igniting near Alvernon Way, Golf Links Road

TUCSON - Fire crews have been dispatched to an apartment complex near Alvernon Way and Golf Links Road after a fire ignited in the area Tuesday afternoon.

According to Tucson Fire Department, firefighters received a report about an incident at an apartment near the 4100 block of East 29th Street.

When crews arrived at the scene, a fire was reportedly burning the balcony of a second-story apartment. TFD said the roof of the complex was also damaged in the incident.

Fire investigators are currently determining the cause of the fire.

UNDER CONTROL 🔥 #TucsonFire units were able to contain this fire to a second story apartment balcony - some damage to the roof of the complex as well. Fire investigators are en route #TFD #firefighter pic.twitter.com/k7CYc2XNhT — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 16, 2020

Details are limited at this time.

