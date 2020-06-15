 Skip to Content

TPD seeks missing vulnerable adult last seen on east side

TUCSON - Tucson Police Department is on the lookout for a 24-year-old vulnerable adult after he went missing early Monday on the east side of Tucson.

According to TPD, Jordan Moon was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. near 29th Street and Prudence Road. He was reportedly wearing jeans and may have a large rolling backpack on his person.

Police said Moon is five feet, two inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds.

The 24-year-old was said to have a black goatee.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

