Residents of northern Foothills get OK to return home after evacuated due to Bighorn Fire

TUCSON - Residents have been cleared to return home after evacuations were ordered for the area northern section of the Catalina Foothills Thursday in reference to the Bighorn Fire.

At around 4:50 p.m. Friday, Pima County Sheriff's Department announced that the area formerly placed under "Go" protocols have been lifted, downgrading the protocols to the "Set" level.

PCSD said this will allow formerly evacuated residents to return their homes Friday afternoon. However, under the "Set" protocols, residents are asked to prepare for potential evacuations and be alert to news surrounding the Bighorn Fire.

The area that was previously placed under "Go" protocols is located between Ina Road and First Avenue, and Alvernon Way and Skyline Drive.

This includes The Enclave at Pima Canyon, Villas at Rancho Sin Vacas, Pima Estates, Villa Milano at Rancho Sin Vacas, Sin Vacas, Catalina Ridge Estates and the Canyons.

RESOURCES:

Pima County Emergency Alert information can be found here.

Find out more about the Ready, Set, Go program here.

Questions from residents in the area should contact (520)- 351-FIRE.

