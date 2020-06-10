Man arrested in westside deadly assault charged with first-degree murder
TUCSON - The man wanted in connection to Tuesday's deadly assault on the west side was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Pima County Sheriff's Department located 62-year-old James Wilkerson deceased with obvious signs of trauma in reference to a report of a fight at the 5600 block of South Sandario Road near Snyder Hill Road.
After further investigation, 44-year-old Joshua Ward was taken into custody at around 4 a.m. Wednesday after reportedly fleeing from the scene.
An adult man with serious injuries was also located in connection to the incident. That individual was transported to a local hospital.
PCSD said currently no other suspect is sought in connection to the deadly assault.
The investigation is on-going.
