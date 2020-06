TUCSON - Tucson Fire Department is working a fire at a southside strip mall after reports of smoke were shared Monday afternoon.

According to TFD, its crews were dispatched to the area of 2000 block of East Irvington Road near Campbell Avenue.

Crews are currently locating the source of the smoke.

#TucsonFire units are at the strip mall in the 2000 block of E. Irvington - there is smoke coming from the building. Crews are locating the source 💨 #TFD #firefighter pic.twitter.com/ona5ZyMW8w — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 8, 2020

Details are limited at this time.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.