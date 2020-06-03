Investigation underway after electrical fire ignites at midtown Days Inn
TUCSON - A electrical fire is under control after it ignited at a midtown hotel Wednesday morning.
According to Tucson Fire Department, emergency crews were dispatched to the Days Inn located at 1440 S. Craycroft Rd. near 22nd Street after they received a report of a small electrical fire in a first room floor.
After extinguishing hot spots, fire investigators were dispatched to the scene.
The cause of the blaze has not yet been released.
