High Pollution Advisory for Tucson area in effect Tuesday

TUCSON - A High Pollution Advisory has been put in place for the Tucson area after pollutants are expected to be a high-level Tuesday.

According to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and Pima County Department of Environmental Quality, ground-level ozone is expected to be at its highest level in the afternoon Tuesday.

Children, older adults, adults exercising outdoors, people with heart or lung disease and those suffering from asthma and bronchitis are advised to limit their outdoor activity during this time.

