Two in stable condition following rescue at Wild Burro Trailhead

2:00 pm Breaking News, Breaking News Emails, Local News, News, Top Stories

TUCSON - A hiker rescue is underway after crews received a report of an emergency incident on Wild Burro Trailhead Monday afternoon.

According to officials, two people are being cared for in connection to the rescue. Authorities said the two are in stable condition.

Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch Fire districts responded to the incident.

Details are limited at this time.

Meteorologist Shea Sorenson projected a high of 95 degrees for Monday.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

