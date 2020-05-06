Arizona reports 31 additional deaths due to COVID-19

PHOENIX - Arizona health officials report 31 additional deaths from COVID-19, raising the total to 426 as of Wednesday.

The state also reported 402 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 9,707.

The Navajo Nation has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. As of Tuesday, they reported at least 2,599 positive cases and 79 known deaths.

Arizona Department of Health Services says 91, 737 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

Pima County reports 46 additional cases, bringing the total to 1, 425 and 116 known deaths.

Maricopa County reports 5,138 cases and 186 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

