UArizona president: In-person classes are expected to resume Aug. 24

TUCSON - The University of Arizona announced Thursday afternoon that in-person classes will resume Aug. 24.

Back in March, UArizona delayed classes following its Spring Break in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The school then moved classes online to help prevent further spread the disease throughout the area.

In a press conference on Thursday, UArizona President Robert Robbins shared that the college's plans for the upcoming fall semester, which included making plans to resume in-person classes starting Aug. 24.

"I am pleased to publicly announce today our intention to return to in-person classes at the University of Arizona for the fall semester," he said in a statement. "We will honor all local, state and federal protective measures that apply, and, of course, there are many factors that remain beyond our control. However, we are tackling what is within our control to ensure our students have the opportunity for a full on-campus experience."

According to the president, UArizona plans to phase in a Test, Trace and Treat, as restrictions regarding COVID-19 begin to be lifted across the country.

There are currently are 1,241 confirmed cases with 80 deaths in Pima County, according to the latest numbers. In the state, there are 7,648 confirmed cases, resulting in 320 deaths.

In the press conference, Robbins also shared the university's role in the statewide antibody testing effort.

"We have launched antibody testing for the county and will soon begin antibody testing 250,000 health care workers and first responders for the state of Arizona in partnership with the Governor’s Office," he said. "Next, we will test our own students, faculty and staff. We are expanding our diagnostic testing capability for COVID-19 infection. In short, we are working with local and national experts to create best-in-class strategies to reopen the campus."