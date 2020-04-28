Trail Dust Town releases surveillance video after receiving no leads about missing tiger statue

TUCSON - After a day of receiving no leads, Trail Dust Town release surveillance video Tuesday afternoon that may contain footage of the individual who allegedly stole its beloved tiger statue.

According to a Facebook post shared Monday morning, the metal tiger statue was recently stolen from the western-themed shopping center located at 6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd. near Kolb Road.

In a Facebook shared at around 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, Trail Dust Town released surveillance video of a person who was allegedly caught on camera the same night as a separate theft or vandalism incident at the shopping center.

The Tucson staple said they believe this incident is related to the disappearance of their tiger statue. Trail Dust Town representatives also said they believe the individual may have information about the whereabouts of the tiger.

UPDATE AND REQUEST TO SHARE!!! We have received no leads on the fate of our tiger. Your shares, comments, and best wishes have been beyond appreciated.We are releasing camera footage of a person of interest. He was captured on camera during the same night as another theft/vandalism on our property. We have reason to believe BOTH thefts are related. This person may know something. This is very important, DO NOT post names, pictures, or links to Facebook accounts if you think you recognize this person. Send a private message to us or contact the Tucson Police Department directly. We know it’s not the perfect image, but we also know that Tucson is full of incredible detectives! Although Carole Baskin is on the list of suspects, this does not appear to be her. We suspect that money (and not tiger liberation) was the motive. If you know someone who works in metal recycling, please be sure they see this notice. THANK YOU TUCSON!!!KGUN 9 On Your Side KOLD News 13 Arizona Daily Star Posted by Trail Dust Town on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

"This is very important, DO NOT post names, pictures, or links to Facebook accounts if you think you recognize this person. Send a private message to us or contact the Tucson Police Department directly," Trail Dust Town said on the post. "We know it’s not the perfect image, but we also know that Tucson is full of incredible detectives."

Trail Dust Town representatives said the statue was originally owned by the late owner of Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse.

Trail Dust Town officials said they hope the person who stole the tiger will simply return the statue undamaged.

"Although Carole Baskin is on the list of suspects, this does not appear to be her. We suspect that money (and not tiger liberation) was the motive," the shopping center representatives said on the post. "If you know someone who works in metal recycling, please be sure they see this notice."