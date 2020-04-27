$130K worth of damages reported in fire at Green Valley home

TUCSON - A fire that occurred Friday at a home in Green Valley caused $130,000 in damages, Green Valley Fire District released Monday morning.

According to GVFD, fire crews responded to the 100 block of E. Los Arcos to combat an active fire that was burning the back of a residence. The blaze was extinguished in about eight minutes.

However, the responding crews took an extra hour to "overhaul" the home as an extra precaution as the area that where the fire took place was used as storage due to a large amount of personal belongings.

GFVD said the home was vacant at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

