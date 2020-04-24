TPD identifies man killed in eastside crash that involved vehicle engulfed in flames

TUCSON - Tucson Police Department identified the person killed in Thursday's fatal crash on the east side.

According to TPD, first responders found a single vehicle was engulfed in flames near the intersection of Irvington and Kolb roads at around 8:30 p.m. after it reportedly struck a sloped concrete barrier, went airborne and collided with a nearby powerpole.

Police said the driver, later identified as 55-year-old Robert Helseth was trapped inside the engulfed vehicle. After TFD extinguished the flames, emergency crews pronounced Helseth dead at the scene.

TPD said the vehicle reportedly was traveling at a high rate of speed before it struck the concrete barrier.

Authorities were unable to determine if Helseth succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash or by the vehicle fire. An autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause of death.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

