Coati involved in rare attack at Coronado National Memorial tests positive for rabies

TUCSON - A coatimundi who was lethally removed after it reportedly bit a woman and her dog on Saturday tested positive for rabies.

According to Arizona Game and Fish Department, the coati attacked an elderly woman and her dog Saturday morning while they were visiting Coronado National Memorial.

Officials reported that the diurnal mammal was shot and killed on scene. It was then sent to a lab where officials determined it was rabid.

The woman and her dog were treated for their injuries at the time of the incident.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says rabies shots are always recommended for wildlife bites.

