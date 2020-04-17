COVID-19 in Arizona: 4,507 cases, 169 deaths

PHOENIX - Arizona reported 19 more deaths of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total to 169.

According to newly released data, there are 4,507 COVID-19 cases. That's up 273 since Thursday.

In Pima County, there are 819 cases, 51 deaths have been reported.

More than 49,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Other local COVID-19 news:

More than 26,000 Arizona tenants are asking for help paying their rent because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Arizona Department of Housing officials, the average aid requested is about $890 with the money going directly to landlords.

Advocates for inmates in Arizona worry that they're running out of time to persuade Gov. Ducey to avoid a larger outbreak by releasing some of the 42,000 people who are behind bars.

If you want to get exercise in this coronavirus pandemic, going on a hike is a great way to do so. However, there are still guidelines in place you need to follow and animals to watch out for. Remember, you need to maintain that 6 feet distance.

