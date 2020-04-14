Woman critically injured in pedestrian-involved crash on west side

TUCSON - An individual is in critical condition in connection to a pedestrian-involved crash that occurred Monday evening on the west side of town.

In a press release shared by Pima County Sheriff's Department Tuesday afternoon, an adult woman was transported to the hospital after she was injured in a pedestrian-involved crash on Flowing Wells Road and Sol Place.

Officials said she sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision.

PCSD said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

At this time, detectives do not believe speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is on-going.

