Suspicious package reported at PCC Aviation Campus

Updated
Last updated today at 9:33 am
PCC Aviation office
TUCSON - Law enforcement crews have been dispatched to the Pima Community College Aviation Campus after a suspicious package was located on the grounds Tuesday morning.

According to PCC, Aviation Highway has been closed near the campus located 7211 S. Park Ave. near Nogales Highway in connection to the incident.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.

