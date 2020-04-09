Pedestrian killed in eastside crash identified

TUCSON - The individual killed in Wednesday's pedestrian-involved collision was identified by Tucson Police Department Thursday.

According to TPD, 29-year-old Chase R. Harriman was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by a gold 2003 Toyota Corolla in the 1200 block of North Camino Seco near Speedway Boulevard.

Police said while a DUI officer determined the driver was not under the influence at the time of the crash, speed does appear to be a factor in the incident at this time.

TPD said Harriman was standing or walking in the roadway when he was struck.

No charges or citations have been made at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.