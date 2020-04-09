More than 10 displaced in fire at downtown apartment complex

More than 10 displaced in fire at downtown apartment complexNew
TUCSON - More than 10 individual were displaced after a fire broke out at a downtown apartment complex Thursday.
According to officials, Tucson Fire Department responded to a blaze at the complex located in the block of W. Flores St. near 11th Avenue.
Red Cross of Southern Arizona officials said 14 units were impacted by the incident, displacing more than 10 people.
Red Cross volunteers were on-scene to assist the affected families displaced by the fire.
The blaze has since been extinguished.