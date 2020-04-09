More than 10 displaced in fire at downtown apartment complex

TUCSON - More than 10 individual were displaced after a fire broke out at a downtown apartment complex Thursday.

According to officials, Tucson Fire Department responded to a blaze at the complex located in the block of W. Flores St. near 11th Avenue.

#TucsonFire Engines 4,5, and 8 quickly extinguished two spot fires in the alley just north of Flores Street #TFD pic.twitter.com/TqrWqOCzlY — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) April 9, 2020

Red Cross of Southern Arizona officials said 14 units were impacted by the incident, displacing more than 10 people.

Red Cross volunteers were on-scene to assist the affected families displaced by the fire.

The blaze has since been extinguished.