Inmate sought after escaping from Pima County Adult Detention Complex

TUCSON - An escaped inmate is sought after the individual escaped from Pima County Adult Detention Complex Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, Jose Fernandez reportedly escaped from the Mission Facility at around 4 p.m. after he allegedly scaled a block wall unnoticed and broke through steel mesh that covered an exercise yard.

PCSD said he was last seen running down Mission Road on foot.

Fernandez, who was originally booked into jail for aggravated assault, auto theft and vandalism on Feb. 24, was described as a Hispanic man who is about five feet tall and weighs 135 pounds.

He was said to be 29 years old and have brown eyes and buzz cut, black hair.

The escaped inmate was last seen wearing a white shirt and boxer shorts.

He was reported missing at around 6:50 a.m. Monday after he was not located during his morning cell check.

PCSD reminds residents that anyone who aids Fernandez in avoiding escape will be criminally prosecuted.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

PCSD is also formally reviewing the protocols that allowed Fernandez to escape and will take corrective action.