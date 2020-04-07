Man arrested for first-degree murder in connection to midtown shooting

TUCSON - A man was arrested Monday in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Midtown March 22.

According to Tucson Police Department, 27-year-old Jesse Dominguez was pronounced dead at the scene in reference to a report of a shooting near a carwash in the 3001 E. Ft. Lowell Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. March 22.

TPD said Dominguez was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

After further investigation, TPD identified 20-year-old Juan Manuel Mercardo as a suspect in the fatal shooting.

Tucson Police Officers from Operations Division East/Community Response Team, SWAT, K9 and the US Marshals Service took Mercardo into custody Monday night on the east side.

He was booked into Pima County Jail for first-degree murder.