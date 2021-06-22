Skip to Content

Check, mate: Miffed Max stares down Girardi, Nats top Phils

2021-06-22
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2.

Scherzer looked sharp in his return after missing a start due to a groin injury, striking out eight in five innings. Girardi apparently didn’t like what he saw.

In the fourth, soon after a high and tight pitch, Girardi asked the umpires to check Scherzer as part of MLB's crackdown on grip enhancers.

When approached by crew chief Alfonso Marquez for a third time, Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the ground and unbuckled his belt.

After the fifth, Girardi yelled at Scherzer and was ejected.

Associated Press

