Searching for sticky stuff: MLB umps start checking pitchers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major League Baseball has started its crackdown on sticky stuff and foreign substances.

Umpires are now doing regular checks of all pitchers for tacky substances that could be used to doctor baseballs. That was long against the rules but rarely enforced until now.

Jacob deGrom was the first pitcher inspected under the new directive that took effect Monday. In the opener of the New York Mets’ doubleheader against Atlanta, the two-time Cy Young Award winner passed when inspected after the first and fifth innings.

Any pitchers using illegal substances will be ejected and then suspended for 10 games.