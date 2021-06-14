Skip to Content

Emotions stir Michael Phelps in his return to US trials

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Michael Phelps is back at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials just to watch for the first time since 1996.

The 23-time gold medalist says seeing the athletes post fast times stirs something in him.

Phelps says that body-wise, he's ready to get in the pool and do a time trial. But no, he's not planning on a comeback. He's in Omaha watching with his wife and 5-year-old son.

Phelps says he's doesn't miss dealing with nerves and the pressure to perform, as well as going through warmups and warm downs, getting tested and massaged.

Associated Press

