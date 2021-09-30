Former Nazi camp secretary in German trial, 96, on the run

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say a 96-year-old former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp is being sought on an arrest warrant in Germany after skipping the planned start of her trial. The woman is being tried on more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder. A court spokesperson told German news agency dpa on Thursday that the defendant left a home in a taxi and headed for a subway station on the outskirts of Hamburg. Her destination wasn’t known. Prosecutors argue that the woman was part of the apparatus that helped the Nazi camp function more than 75 years ago.