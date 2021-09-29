Swedish building more damaged by blast than first thought

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish police say that the damage to an apartment block in southern Sweden, rocked by a powerful explosion and ensuing fire is greater than first expected. The cause of the explosion that injured 16 people, four of them seriously, has not been established, but authorities suspect it may have been caused by an explosive device. The explosion took place just before 5 a.m. Tuesday in central Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city. Fires spread to several apartments. One of the seriously injured people, remained in intensive care.