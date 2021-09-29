Senate parliamentarian deals fresh immigration blow to Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian has told Democrats that their newest proposal for helping millions of immigrants stay in the U.S. permanently could not be included in their $3.5 trillion social and environment bill. That opinion from the nonpartisan parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, is Democrats’ latest setback on the issue. New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez called her ruling ‘unfortunate’ and said Democrats would suggest alternative immigration proposals to her. It was the second time this month that the parliamentarian rejected a Democratic plan that could have created a way for 8 million immigrants to receive permanent status to remain in the U.S.